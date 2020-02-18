Filmfare Awards: Did you know how many times Salman Khan bagged the black lady? Find out

As the 65th Filmfare Awards are making the headlines these days, here is a look at Salman Khan’s track record with the black lady.

Bollywood recently hosted the 65th Filmfare Awards wherein in several talented actors were honoured with the black lady. However, the prestigious award ceremony also sparked a new controversy after many claimed that the major awards were given to some undeserving candidates. Interestingly, amid the controversy, an old video of has started doing the rounds wherein he was seen calling out the awards. While this throwback video is going viral on social media, we thought to take a look at Salman’s track record with Filmfare.

To note, Salman Khan has been nominated for Filmfare Awards 15 times from 1990 and the last nomination was in 2017 for his wrestling drama Sultan. However, much to everyone’s surprise, the Dabangg 3 star has grabbed the black lady just twice in his career so far. Surprised? Well, it’s true. Salman had his first Filmfare Award as the Best Male Debut in 1990 for the movie Maine Pyar Kiya. Later, the superstar bagged the second black lady 1999 in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in and Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Although Salman has been giving several box office hits over the years, he has, undoubtedly, been facing tough competition from the young actors especially in the race of Filmfare Awards. As of now the superstar, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, is working on his next cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the movie will also star and Randeep Hooda in the lead. Besides, Salman is also working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hedge.

