Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar gets married; Katrina Kaif, sister Isabelle & others shower congratulatory messages
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who is all set make his OTT debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav, has got married in a private ceremony recently. The Tiger Zinda Hai director took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of his special day. He shared a beautiful picture wherein he can be seen holding his wife’s hand from their wedding ceremony. In the picture, Ali and his wife can be seen donning gorgeous traditional outfits.
However, the filmmaker hasn’t revealed anything about his wedding and has also not mentioned the name of his wife. While sharing his picture on Instagram, he wrote, “Bismillah” followed with a heart emoji. Soon after he posted the picture, netizens and Bollywood stars started dropping congratulatory messages on his post. Katrina Kaif, who shares a great bond with the director, has commented on Ali’s post as, “Congratulations to u both.” While Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, wrote, “Congratulations you guys.”
Actor Sunil Grover, who will be also seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tandav, has also commented on the post, he wrote, “Congratulationssssssssss!!!!” Ali and Sunil have earlier worked together in Salman Khan starrer Bharat.
Take a look at Ali Abbar Zafar’s latest post here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali’s web-show Tandav is going to release on January 15. Apart from Saif and Sunil, the show also features Dimple Kapadia and others.
Ali Abbas Zafar has several blockbuster films in his credit like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat.
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Congratulations to ALI And Isbeel she made the best decision Ali is Katrina best friend
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
OMG! SURPRISED
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Nice to see life going on as normal in these testing CoVid times.