Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat diagnosed with chronic liver disease, condition is critical but stable say doctors

As per reports, Nishikant Kamat was brought to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 31 July with jaundice and abdominal distention.

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat who was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital two days ago continues to be in critical condition, say doctors treating him. The hospital released a statement on Wednesday giving an update about the Drishyam director's health. In the statement, they stated that Kamat has been diagnosed with chronic liver disease as well as other secondary infections.

The statement read, "He has been diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. He is in the intensive care unit for continuous monitoring under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of senior consultants comprising of Gastroenterologists, Hepatologists, Critical Care and others. His condition is critical but stable," said the hospital.

As per reports, the 50-year-old director was brought to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 31 July with jaundice and abdominal distention. Kamat came under the spotlight with his debut film Dombivali Fast in 2005 for which he also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. He has directed successful Bollywood films like - starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari, John Abraham-starrers Force and Rocky Handsome, among others.

The filmmaker is not only known for directing critically acclaimed films but also for his spectacular performances in a few of them. For instance, Kamat played a negative role in the John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome and received appreciation for acing the same. We wish Nishikant Kamat a speedy recovery!

