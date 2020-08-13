  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat diagnosed with chronic liver disease, condition is critical but stable say doctors

As per reports, Nishikant Kamat was brought to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 31 July with jaundice and abdominal distention.
13787 reads Mumbai
News,Nishikant KamatFilmmaker Nishikant Kamat diagnosed with chronic liver disease, condition is critical but stable say doctors.

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat who was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital two days ago continues to be in critical condition, say doctors treating him. The hospital released a statement on Wednesday giving an update about the Drishyam director's health. In the statement, they stated that Kamat has been diagnosed with chronic liver disease as well as other secondary infections. 

The statement read, "He has been diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. He is in the intensive care unit for continuous monitoring under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of senior consultants comprising of Gastroenterologists, Hepatologists, Critical Care and others. His condition is critical but stable," said the hospital.

As per reports, the 50-year-old director was brought to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 31 July with jaundice and abdominal distention. Kamat came under the spotlight with his debut film Dombivali Fast in 2005 for which he also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. He has directed successful Bollywood films like Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari, John Abraham-starrers Force and Rocky Handsome, among others.

The filmmaker is not only known for directing critically acclaimed films but also for his spectacular performances in a few of them. For instance, Kamat played a negative role in the John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome and received appreciation for acing the same. We wish Nishikant Kamat a speedy recovery! 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister records a video with folded hands demanding CBI enquiry; Watch

Credits :ANIGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement