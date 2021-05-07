Filmmaker Rohit Shetty provides aid by ‘donating a significant amount’ amidst COVID 19

Manjinder Singh Sirsa mentioned in his tweet that blockbuster director Rohit Shetty has donated a significant amount to the relief fund amidst the COVID 19 crisis.

Rohit Shetty is known for mega-blockbusters and being perhaps the most successful director of modern Hindi cinema but he is also a ‘compassionate one who cares for humanity’ tweeted Manjinder Singh Sirsa. COVID 19 spread is constantly spiking in the metro cities of India including Mumbai and Delhi. Regular citizens, authorities, government, and celebrities have all joined hands in trying to curb the spread. It is not merely enough to stay at home because lacs of people now have this virus and medical facilities are not nearly enough for every COVID positive patient.

Celebrities like , Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, , and now Rohit Shetty to name a few who are helping the several COVID relief funds by donating huge amounts, arranging for medical facilities, and using their social media footprint to spread the necessary information. Manjinder wrote in his tweet, “He might be a Khatron ka Khiladi on screen; but behind the scene he is a compassionate one who cares for humanity. Thanking Rohit Shetty for donating a Significant amount to our COVID Care Facility. May this service come back as multiple BLESSINGS Rohit Ji.”

Take a look at the tweet:

He might be a Khatron ka Khiladi on screen; but behind the scene he is a compassionate one who cares for humanity. Thanking Rohit Shetty for donating a Significant amount to our COVID Care Facility May this service come back as multiple BLESSINGS Rohit Ji pic.twitter.com/kKS0MrcKfd — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 7, 2021

Rohit Shetty is awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi for over a year now as the release date has been postponed twice with the spike in COVID 19 and theaters across the country shutting down. The man who works relentlessly, Rohit Shetty has nearly completed the shooting of yet another film Cirkus that stars , Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

