Filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh gets emotional as he attends Irrfan’s funeral; Says ‘You are gone too soon, Bhai’

As Irrfan, who breathed his last today, was laid to rest in Mumbai, filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh shared a heartfelt post for the Angrezi Medium star.

It is probably the most heartbreaking day for all the cine buffs and Indian cinema as we have lost one of its most versatile actors, Irrfan. The news of his demise spread like wildfire and ever since the social media sites have been deluged with messages of condolences. Several A-listers have paid a tribute to the Qarib Qarib Singlle stars. To note, Irrfan, who breathed his last this morning, was laid to rest in Mumbai's Versova Kabristan. The funeral was an intimate affair and was attended by Irrfan’s family and his close friends from the industry.

Filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh, who was also present at Irrfan’s funeral, shared an emotional picture from the cremation and penned ha heartfelt note which left everyone in tears. In the caption, Sandeep recalled the great camaraderie he had shared with the Piku star and revealed that the latter always had his back in good times and bad. He admitted to being heartbroken by Irrfan’s demise and wrote, “Never imagined shouldering the burden of your loss would weigh so heavy on my heart.”

Furthermore, Sandeep asserted that Irrfan’s persona, aura, love for cinema and philosophy of life will continue to remain an inspiration for him. He also took a sigh of relief to have a chance to walk by the legendary actor for the last time. “Feel blessed to have gotten a chance to bid goodbye even as crores of your fans and friends wanted to be there. You are gone too soon, Bhai,” he added.

Take a look at Irrfan’s funeral pic:

For the uninitiated, Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour around two years ago and had left for London for the medical treatment. While he returned to India last year, he was still not keeping well for quite some time. In fact, he was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated.

