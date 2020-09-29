Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appointed new President of FTII, set to take over from BP Singh

Shekhar Kapur will take over from television producer BP Singh who was appointed FTII President in 2018. Read details below.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was appointed the new President of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and as the Chairman of FTII Governing Council.on Tuesday, the ministry of information and broadcasting announced. Shekhar Kapur will take over from television producer BP Singh who was appointed in 2018. As per reports, Kapur's tenure will be till March 3, 2023.

ANI confirmed the development and tweeted, "Director Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the new President of FTII Society and Chairman of FTII Governing Council." However, the official FTII handle has not yet made an announcement. FTII is considered to be the government's top institutes for training in cinema and television. It includes notable alumni such as Om Puri, Naseruddin Shah, and Shabana Azmi among others.

The 74-year-old filmmaker is a recipient of the Padma Shri in 2000 and well known for making films such as Mr India, Masoom and Bandit Queen among others. Kapur has also acted as well as produced several projects. He is also noted for his contribution to International cinema. His 1998 film Elizabeth, based on the life of Queen Elizabeth, even earned him the BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film. The film was also nominated for a Golden Globe. Whereas, Bandit Queen won a National Award for best feature film in Hindi in 1994.

Veterans such as Vinod Khanna, Girish Karnad, Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal and Mahesh Bhatt have held the prestigious positions at FTII. Just three weeks ago, Paresh Rawal was appointed as the chairman of the National School of Drama.

