Filmmaker Vinay Sapru tests positive for COVID 19; Goes into home quarantine

Vinay Sapru, who has directed the 2016 release Sanam Teri Kasam, has confirmed that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The second wave of COVID 19 is going on in the country following which there has been a massive spike in the number of positive cases in India. In fact, Maharashtra has recorded the highest single day spike of COVID cases in the state lately. Interestingly, several celebs have also been tested positive for the deadly virus in the recent days and now another celebrity from the showbiz industry has joined this list. We are talking about director Vijay Sapru from director duo Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru.

The filmmaker, who is known for directing Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam, has also been diagnosed with coronavirus. Vinay confirmed the news with a tweet on micro blogging site Twitter and revealed that he is currently in home quarantine and is taking all the necessary precautions along with following the guidelines. “This is to inform all that, I have tested COVID positive. On the advice of my doctor and following government guidelines, I am currently isolating myself and am on the road to recovery” he tweeted.

Take a look at Vinay Sapru’s tweet about testing positive for COVID 19:

This Is To Inform All That, I Have Tested Covid +ve. On The Advise Of My Doctors And Following Government Guidelines I Am Currently Isolating Myself & Am On The Road To Recovery..!

Vinay Sapru — Radhika & Vinay (@SapruAndRao) March 20, 2021

According to media reports, Vinay and Radhika had recently wrapped the shooting of a music video with and Rakul Preet Singh for their upcoming cross border love story. Earlier, Amit Sharma, who is the director of starrer Maidaan had also tested positive for the deadly virus. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, , Siddhant Chaturvedi etc have also been battling COVID 19 of late.

