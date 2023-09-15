'Finally the cat is out...': Huma Qureshi dives inro writing with debut novel Zeba - An Accidental Superhero

She came to limelight with Gangs of Wasseypur leaving everyone spellbound by her on-screen charm. Thereon, Huma Qureshi went on to ace one unconventional role after another with utmost resilience and dedication. Shifting gears, in her latest post on Instagram, Huma went on to reveal that she has ventured into writing. She has authored a book and here’s a closer look at it.

Huma Qureshi turns author; shares post on Instagram

The Jolly LLB 2 actress, in an Instagram post on Friday morning, shared that she has now stepped into the world of writing as she announced her debut novel Zeba - An Accidental Superhero. The announcement post carried a picture of her new book and herself with lines - “Full of magic and wonder, Zeba by Huma Qureshi is a thrilling tale of heroism and transformation, and ultimately, the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity.” While sharing the post, Huma wrote in her caption, “Finally the cat is out of the bag !! Super excited to share the announcement of my debut novel : ‘Zeba - An Accidental Superhero’ with @harpercollinsin .. and a massive shoutout to my agency @asuitableagency … Been working on this for the past 2 years and everyone around me knows how much this means to me 🤍 Book out in Dec 2023.”

Celebrities and fans react to Huma turning into an author

Notably, after Huma asked her fans to comment on her post as that will be seen as “a vote of interest to buy the book”, various celebrities flooded the comment section with praises. While Patralekhaa said, “Humsiiii, just so proud of you”, actress Rhea Chakraborty commented, “Omg so proud”. Twinkle Khanna also commented on her post, “Hurray!” Meanwhile, fans too showered the actress with praises and love. A fan said, “Yeesssssss!!! Congratulations on another feather in that Multi talented cap hums”. Other comments read, “brava! can't wait to read it!”, “Waiting” and “@iamhumaq so proud of you”.

Huma Qureshi on the acting front

Huma Qureshi’s notable performances include Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2 and Bell Bottom. She recently featured in Tarla. Notably, Tarla revolves around a woman who wants to achieve something in life but faces family pressure. The movie depicts how familial pressure impacts Tarla's dreams and aspirations.

