Find out Farhan Akhtar’s GF Shibani Dandekar’s answer to a fan who wants to change skin colour

Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar recently conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram handle. The celebrity asked her followers to tell her one thing that they would wish to change about themselves in the New Year 2022. Among many replies, one of the fans said that he/she wants to change his/her skin colour. As soon as Shibani noticed it, she poured in a beautiful suggestion to the netizen.

"Please never change your skin colour. It is probably the most beautiful gift we have been given! Find a way to embrace it and I promise you it will end up being the thing you love the most," the actress said. Another social media user wanted to lose weight and become fit. In response to that, Shibani said, "Aim for a healthy lifestyle and discipline. The rest will follow. Be patient and take it one day at a time. You got this.” Apart from the fans, the actress’ close friend Rhea Chakraborty also replied to her story and the cute response will leave you in awe. Rhea said, "more face time with you". To this, Shibani replied, “#EnoughSaid”.

Take a look:

Recently, Rhea and Shibani along with other celebrities came together to celebrate Christmas in the complete festive spirit. Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar had hosted a get-together at her home and invited Shibani along with her beau Farhan Akhtar, Milind Soman, and Ankita Konwar, Rhea Chakraborty, and celebrity pilates trainer Namrata Purohit.

In terms of work, Shibani last featured in ‘Four More Shots Please’ alongside Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani, and Maanvi Gagroo.