Find out how Janhvi Kapoor spends her lunch breaks on sets

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. While she may only be four films old, but has already proven that she’s an actor worth watching out for. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 directorial ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and with projects like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Ghost Stories’, the 25-year-old is well on her way to superstardom. She enjoys a massive fan following and often gives her fans glimpses of her personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Janhvi revealed how she spends her lunch breaks on sets and we are very much surprised! Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Janhvi shared a collage of the sketches she made during the break. The actress turned into an artist and it is one of her never-seen-before talent.

Check post here:

On the work front, the 25-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry which will be premiering on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Apart from this, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will then star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

