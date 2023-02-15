Find out how Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jeh and Sharmila Tagore celebrated Valentine's Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan , the popular Bollywood star has always been a family-oriented person at heart. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress very rarely attends glamorous Bollywood parties and events. When she is not working, Kareena Kapoor prefers spending time with her family, especially with her husband Saif Ali Khan , and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, or her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. This Valentine's Day, the celebrated star had a quiet celebration with her family members, away from all the chaos of the city.

This Valentine's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan had a quiet celebration away from the media and paparazzi, with her family. Kareena's eldest sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan took to her official Instagram page and shared a lovely picture, in which the gorgeous actress is seen posing with her younger son Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan, and her mother-in-law, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. "MY valentine's day with the few loves of my life... I'm hiding behind the gorgeous girls n jeh today ..lol!" Saba captioned her post.

Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely candid picture with her mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore, and her son Jeh, with a caption that reads: "Sunset kisses on Valentines with Ma loves."

Check out the pictures below: