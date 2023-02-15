Find out how Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jeh and Sharmila Tagore celebrated Valentine's Day
Kareena Kapoor Khan had a simple Valentine's Day celebration this year with her family. She posed with her younger son Jeh and mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore for pictures.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, the popular Bollywood star has always been a family-oriented person at heart. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress very rarely attends glamorous Bollywood parties and events. When she is not working, Kareena Kapoor prefers spending time with her family, especially with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, or her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. This Valentine's Day, the celebrated star had a quiet celebration with her family members, away from all the chaos of the city.
Kareena celebrates Valentine's Day with Jeh and Sharmila Tagore
This Valentine's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan had a quiet celebration away from the media and paparazzi, with her family. Kareena's eldest sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan took to her official Instagram page and shared a lovely picture, in which the gorgeous actress is seen posing with her younger son Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan, and her mother-in-law, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. "MY valentine's day with the few loves of my life... I'm hiding behind the gorgeous girls n jeh today ..lol!" Saba captioned her post.
Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely candid picture with her mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore, and her son Jeh, with a caption that reads: "Sunset kisses on Valentines with Ma loves."
Check out the pictures below:
Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front
The popular star has some highly promising projects in the pipeline, including the much-awaited untitled crime drama helmed by Hansal Mehta, which marks her debut as a producer. Kareena will also be seen in the official adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, and the upcoming multi-starrer, which has been titled The Crew. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also making her debut as a producer with the Hansal Mehta project, which is currently in the final stages of its production.
