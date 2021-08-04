Find out how Scottish toddler Jacob Smith, 5, landed a dream role in Kriti Sanon's ‘Mimi’

The movie that not only won our hearts but reminded us that motherhood is far beyond just conceiving is Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi. The comedy-drama is about a woman who agrees to be a paid surrogate for an American couple who in return help her with monetary funds to pursue her Bollywood movie career. While Kriti's act as Mimi impressed everyone, it was her son played by a 5-year-old Jacob Smith that managed to steal the show. A Scottish child, Jacob Smith, landed a role in Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi by fluke. He played Kriti Sanon’s character Mimi’s son Raj in the film and was lauded for his performance. Besides them, Pankaj Tripathi is also seen in a pivotal role in the film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar.

Amid all the stellar performances, the toddler, Raj, the surrogate child of an American couple, John and Summer, raised by Mimi left everyone in awe. In an interview with a global leading daily, Jacob's parents recalled how he landed up a role in the film. A few years ago, the family of four had relocated to Goa, as a part of their 'big crazy dream' to travel across the globe. Jacob was 'plucked from the nursery'. Wondering how that happened? According to BBC Scotland, Jacob's parents had put him into a local kindergarten there and one day when they went to pick their son up, a casting agency was there who selected him for the role.

"We felt a bit of trepidation whether to put our son into that spotlight. It concerned us to an extent, but once we started speaking to the production company, they managed to ease our concerns, ” Jacob's father told the global network. While this story about how he landed the role is interesting, here are some more interesting facts about the little Scottish boy who won hearts with his act in Mimi.

Jacob Smith was just three-year-old when he was spotted in Goa by the filmmakers.

Jacob, who is now five, had to learn his lines in Hindi for the part.

Toddler's family relocated to Mumbai in January 2020 for acting classes and Hindi speaking lessons.

The family moved to Rajasthan for filming in February.

He had around 20 pages of dialogue in Hindi to learn.

The parents and filmmakers kept it a secret for 19 months.

Although Jacob learned his lines, the makers could not use his actual voice because he didn't have the dialect. So, they dubbed over his voice in the end. ​

Jacob’s parents said they were "proud" of his role in the "beautiful, touching" film. What are your thoughts about Jacob Smith in this heartwarming film, Mimi?

