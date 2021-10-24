Find out how Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput reinvented tradition on Karwa Chauth

Tonight, celebs in the tinsel town of Bollywood ringed in the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth with much pomp and show. Every year, on this day, women fast for the long lives of their husbands, while they also deck up with pretty outfits, henna, and jewelry. Speaking of which, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also celebrated Karwa Chauth this evening, looking gorgeous as ever. A few hours back, Mira took to her social media space and dropped a stunning picture of her Karwa Chauth look. Moreover, she revealed how she reinvented tradition on this festival.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth look. She can be seen clad in a red sharara. Her makeup was on fleek, while she accessorized the look with statement earrings. Posting this picture, Mira wrote a caption in which she shared that she celebrated the occasion her way, wherein she allowed the digestive system some rest and redirected her mind to be more productive. Her caption read, “Mind control with a side of mushiness I did it my way.. Tradition reinvented. Using the occasion to allow the digestive system some rest, redirecting the mind to be more productive and not focusing on food, and enjoying some fun moments of culture If you control the mind you can do just about anything. @shahidkapoor now I can say food is not #1 on my priority list.”

This evening, Mira was spotted at Bollywood star Anil Kapoor’s residence where the latter’s wife, Sunita Kapoor hosted a Karwa Chauth celebration bash.

In other news, Mira and Shahid recently jetted off to the Maldives for a quick family getaway. The couple shared many pictures from their vacation which had fans absolutely swooning over them.

