Find out how Shanaya Kapoor feels at her dance class in a series of PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, is already a rage on social media thanks to her stunning photos on her Instagram handle. Even before her big Bollywood debut, Shanaya has managed to capture the fancy of netizens and well, her quirky posts seem to have clicked with many. Speaking of this, in a recent post on Saturday, Shanaya summed up her emotions on having an early morning dance class on the weekend and left netizens in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya dropped a series of photos in which she summed up her Saturday mood at her dance class. In the photos, Shanaya is seen clad in an army green co-ord set with a white plain shirt. The starkid is seen standing in front of the mirror at the dance class and clicking selfies. Shanaya teamed up her casual and comfy look with flats and her hair was neatly tied up in a ponytail. Sharing the photos, Shanaya wrote, "dance class makes me feel," and added several emojis including heart, fire, rainbow, party and devil one.

Take a look:

Recently, Shanaya gave us a glimpse of her Friday mood with a fitness video. In the video, the starkid was seen laughing her heart out while laying on her yoga mat. The cute video impressed her mom Maheep Kapoor and her best friend Seema Khan. They dropped sweet comments on the same.

A while back, Shanaya had announced that she will be making her debut in Bollywood with Dharma Productions. The star kid, since then, has been the talk of the town. Often, when Shanaya posts her photos on social media, her girl gang including Ananya Panday, and come cheering for her in the comments. The bond between Shanaya and her best friends often leaves netizens impressed.

