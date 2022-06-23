Find out Kartik Aaryan's favourite scenes from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. He made his debut with the 2011 film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and since then, there is no looking back for him. Meanwhile, the actor is currently riding high on the success of his recently released horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ that has crossed the 175-crore mark at the box office. However, expressing his happiness his latest film gave him on box office to how life changed for him in the last one month, Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday answered several fan questions during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter.

A user on Twitter asked him about that one thing he is deeply proud of in his life, to which Kartik replied, “Despite overwhelming odds I managed to stay determined and focused It helps now that all my hard-work and efforts are being appreciated.” Meanwhile, Calling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a “game changer” for him, Kartik replied to a user, “I am well and on a high that everyone is watching the film multiple times. Thank you so much for all the love towards #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

Revealing his favorite scenes from the movie, Kartik replied to fan and tweeted: “#AmijeTomar Tandav and #RoohBaba ka Entry Scene are among my Fav scenes #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

Have a look at Kartik's tweet:

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ also features Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav among others. Written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, the film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

The flick is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist and Vidya Balan as Avni aka Manjulika. The sequel stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's. Actor Rajpal Yadav is reprising his role as Chhota Pandit from the first installment. Initially, the film was set to release on July 31, 2020, but was delayed, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, the ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’ star has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in Rohit Dhawan's directorial, ‘Shehzada’, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled ‘Shehzada’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.