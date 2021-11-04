Find out Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra & Anushka Sharma’s Diwali plans here

The festival of lights Diwali is here and we all know this is one occasion that Bollywood celebs celebrate with a lot of zeal. People across India are celebrating Chhoti Diwali today and so are our Bollywood celebs. Several B-town stars including Ramesh Turani, Ekta Kapoor, and others have hosted grand parties. The showbiz industry is witnessing the Diwali bash after a hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Wondering how superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma’s are planning to celebrate Diwali, this year? Read on to know more.

Shah Rukh Khan

According to a report in ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan’s family including son Aryan, Gauri jetted off to their farmhouse in Alibaug, as per Mumbai Police. The family is most likely to spend their Diwali in Alibaug. For the unversed, Aryan Khan was recently released on bail after spending almost a month in jail. The star kid was lodged in Mumbai’s jail for over three weeks in connection to the Cruise Drugs Bust Case.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is likely to spend Diwali at her Los Angeles home with her husband Nick Jonas. Over the years, the global icon and the singer have been celebrating all Indian and American festivals together.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Vamika joined Virat in the UAE ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup. Anushka and Virat also celebrated their daughter's first Halloween with the Indian cricket team in UAE. As per reports, the couple will be staying there throughout Diwali week.