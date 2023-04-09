Find out the truth behind Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s visit to the fertility clinic

On Saturday, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were seen leaving a fertility clinic. As soon as the video went viral, the internet went abuzz with the news that the couple is expecting good news. However, to put all news to rest, the truth is finally out. A source in the industry talked to the media and revealed that they visited a dermatologist in the same building and not the fertility clinic.

Varun and Natasha visited dermatologist

In the latest report published by ETimes, it was reported that a source who knew Varun and Natasha visited the clinic said that they had been to a dermatologist. The source shared, “Kuch bhi likhte hai...kuch bhi sochte hai. Kya timepass laga rakha hai (People write anything, people think whatever they want, but there’s no truth to it.” Varun was spotted in a casual outfit, a hoodie, and trousers while Natasha was seen in a black and white dress.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha dated for a long time before tying the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony. Before his marriage to longtime partner, Natasha, the actor never admitted his relationship publicly. He spilled the beans about the relationship on the Karan Johar-hosted Koffee with Karan.

Work Front

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. The movie also has Kriti Sanon in the leading role. Bhediya marks the third film in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe after Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor and Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. Released last year, fans are now awaiting the release of the horror comedy on OTT platforms. Varun also has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline. This romantic action drama marks the first collaboration between the two actors and the project is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is slated to release on 6th October 2023.

