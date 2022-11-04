Find out what all went into Shah Rukh Khan's meticulous preparation for Pathaan

Physical Transformation: The director revealed that the megastar has shown incredible dedication for the physically challenging action sequences designed for the film. Siddharth said, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan . So, all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get-go and it shows on screen.”

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan's teaser has been released. It is one of the most awaited and anticipated films. Fans have been waiting for it for a long time. The teaser has set the internet ablaze as fans and audiences cheered for the return of King Khan after four long years. Fans have been impressed by SRK’s all-new action avatar in Yash Raj Films’ action spectacle, directed by Siddharth Anand.

He further added that Shah Rukh wanted the adrenaline rush and he wanted the audience to feel the same on-screen through him. “The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done to pull off the extremely dangerous stunts, the dangerous terrains and climatic conditions in which he has thrown his body to, and the commitment that he has shown to give India its biggest action spectacle is incredibly commendable,” he said.

The director further says, “The way he has endured all the pain to pull off the action that we had designed, is unbelievable. There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan and you have to wait to see the film to witness the intensity with which he has approached the film.”

Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front:

The actor has three films releasing next year including Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan. Indeed, it is going to be a blockbuster year for Shah Rukh Khan.