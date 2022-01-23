Find out what Anushka Sharma is eating in her yummy breakfast today; See Pic

Anushka Sharma is one of the top-most actresses in our Bollywood industry. The PK actress is currently in Cape Town with hubby Virat Kohli and her daughter Vamika. She keeps sharing pictures and videos of her and her family having a gala time there. The actress who is quite active on her social media never misses a chance to give an update about her life to her fans and followers. Today too, Anushka took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her yummy breakfast and we bet that is pure Sunday goals.

In the picture that Anushka Sharma shared on her Instagram stories, we can see a nice Dosa kept on a plate with chutneys of two different types. Sharing this picture, Anushka wrote, “Podi Dosa” on it with a drooling and heart emoji. There is also a plate of oranges kept beside it. Well, it seems Anushka is enjoying her Sunday to the fullest in Cape Town. There are several other items kept on the table as well and we bet it will get you craving for a yummy meal.

Take a look:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be making her comeback on the silver screen after a hiatus of almost 3 years with the upcoming movie Chakda ‘Xpress. This movie is based on the real-life story of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress had recently shared the teaser and it got all the fans too excited to see her come back.

Talking about Virat Kohli, he brought an end to his seven-year-long stint as the captain of the Indian Test team on Saturday (January 15) after announcing that he will not be leading the side anymore in the longest format.

