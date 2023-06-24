Find out what is Alia Bhatt showing Dharmendra in this UNSEEN pic from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets

Ever since the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was released, fans have been waiting with bated breaths to watch the film. The Karan Johar directorial which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles has everyone’s attention. Yesterday, Dharmendra took to his Instagram handle to share a cute picture with Alia and we bet this will get your excitement levels even higher. Scroll down to check it out.

Dharmendra shares picture with Alia Bhatt

In the picture that Dharmendra shared, we can see Alia Bhatt sitting right next to Dharmendra. She is in her Rani avatar from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and looks gorgeous in green attire. Dharmendra on the other hand is holding a tablet in his hand and it appears that both the actors are looking at something on the screen of the tablet and smiling. The veteran actor is dressed in a maroon sweater. Sharing this picture, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, Loving Aliaa is showing me glimpses of my romantic past ….. ……Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani.”

Check it out:

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The Karan Johar directorial features a stellar supporting cast, including Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and many other leading actors of Hind and Bengali cinema, and Indian television. Pritam has composed the songs and original scores for the project. Manush Nandan is the director of photography. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt serve perfect entertainer vibes in new PICS