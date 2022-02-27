Find out what makes Sara Ali Khan 'yell, scream, & cry'; Actress says, 'it's almost brain fry'

Sara Ali Khan's love for fun clothes that combine comfort and flair has always taken the fashion police by surprise. From her extensive selection of attractive blouses to her staple cotton kurtas, the young actor's daily wardrobe is highlighted by breezy styles. The ‘Atrangi Re’ actress frequently wears casual outfits with typical elements like vibrant prints, unusual cuts, and sleeves. But hey, have you thought about the great stylist behind all her quirky looks? Today, Sara uploaded a reel as she tried numerous outfits on her stylist’s demands and she shared her struggle.

The reel started off with Sara walking in and the voiceover saying ‘My stylist makes me try a million outfits. This is how it goes.’ Then we saw her trying numerous outfits, from lehengas to bikinis to short dresses, and let us tell you, Sara absolutely killed it in all of them. Along with the reel Sara wrote a cute shayari to hilariously describe her struggle. She wrote, “Try try try. Till it’s almost brain fry. But I know the real reason why. You make me go through all this- yell scream and cry .And not gonna lie. I love the effort you consistently apply”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film opposite Vicky Kaushal. The two stars often share pictures and videos from the sets to get their fans excited. In fact, the first look of their film has already created a lot of hype and fans absolutely cannot wait.

