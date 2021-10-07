Find out what Nick Jonas asks wifey Priyanka Chopra to do before they start something big

Global icon tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and ever since then the couple has been in the limelight - national and international. Priyanka and Nick’s PDA on social media always has fans swooning over them, while their chemistry takes the internet by storm. While netizens often get a glimpse of their romance, this time around, Priyanka gave fans some insight into their aligned spirituality, given the fact that they both are from different faiths.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra recently featured in Victoria’s Secrets VS Voices Podcast, where she spoke about her and hubby Nick Jonas’ spirituality. The actress said that although she and Nick are raised in different faiths, they align spiritually. “Spiritually, Nick and I align when it comes to our feelings and our relationship with our faith. Of course, we have been raised with different faiths. I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. So, whatever your faith has been when you were raised, we are all going in the same direction to a higher power. We both align on that,” said the 39-year-old actress.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Priyanka Chopra’s adorable surprise for hubby Nick Jonas on his birthday will melt your heart

Speaking further, Priyanka revealed that Nick always asks her to perform pujas before they kick off something big and important. “I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well,” she articulated.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas smitten by wife Priyanka Chopra’s HOT beachwear PICS amid her Citadel shoot