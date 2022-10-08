Find out why Jaya Bachchan slapped Shweta ‘a lot’ and Abhishek Bachchan ‘hardly got slapped’ as kids

Navya Nanda Naveli has been grabbing all the limelight since she ventured into the podcast platform. The star kid who has now become a successful entrepreneur has come up with her podcast What The Hell Navya wherein her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan too joined her and spilt a lot of secrets. Recently in the podcast, Shweta opened up about her childhood and revealed how Jaya used to beat her.

Talking about her childhood, Shweta Bachchan recalled how Jaya Bachchan was very particular about her joining extra-curricular activities. Shweta further added that she had to do Bharatnatyam, Hindi classical music, swimming, sitar and piano but she continued that Jaya was very free with her slaps. “I got slapped a lot. The ruler got broken on me once. She used to beat me a lot,” quipped Shweta. Jaya on the other hand in her defense said that Abhishek Bachchan hardly got slapped. “I believe always the first child gets thrashed. I got thrashed a lot as a child. My sisters didn’t,” said Jaya.

Jaya Bachchan reveals what got her angry on Shweta Bachchan

After hearing this, Navya Naveli Nanda wanted to know what her mother did to get a beating from granny Jaya. So the Guddi actress quipped that Shweta was very annoying and stubborn. Jaya also revealed that while she got angry and impatient and raised her hands on Shweta, Amitabh Bachchan was against it. Shweta revealed, “the maximum punishment he gave was to stand in the corner. I liked that punishment as I used to make stories, and talk to myself there in the corner,” she said.

Jaya Bachchan’s work front

Jaya Bachchan will soon be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film was wrapped up recently and apart from Jaya we will also get to see Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

