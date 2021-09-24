Find out why Kiara Advani calls herself a 'director's actor' with a BTS pic from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Fans of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have been excited for an update about their horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The two have shot for the film in several locations and from time to time, behind-the-scenes photos leave fans excited about the film. Now, on Friday, Kiara reposted a photo shared by director Anees Bazmee and added to the buzz about the film. Starring Kartik and Kiara along with in the lead, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being directed by Anees.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared Anees's post that featured both of them. In the behind-the-scenes photo, Kiara is seen clad in a white kurta while Anees is seen clad in a casual look. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director is seen explaining something to Kiara and the actress seemed to be taking in his instructions. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, Kiara called herself, "directors actor." She added a smiling face emoji along with a clapper board emoticon to her caption. Anees shared the photo and wrote, "BTS of creating the perfect shot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani!"

Take a look:

As soon as the director shared the BTS pic with Kiara, fans began expressing excitment for the film. A fan wrote, "Can't wait for bb2." Another wrote, "So excited for BB2." Another wrote, "Omg I am super excited."

Meanwhile, apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara also is busy with the shooting of her film, Mr Lele. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar with Kiara Advani. Kiara was recently snapped with Vicky after a dance rehearsal for the film. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and may also have a special song featuring . Apart from this, Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions.

