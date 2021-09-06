Find out why Tara Sutaria says she's 'ageing gracefully' ahead of Heropanti 2 shoot

Actress Tara Sutaria had jetted off to London to kick off shooting of her actioner film, Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. While the shoot is yet to kick off, the actress is making the most of her time in London and relaxing before work begins. Recently, however, Tara seemed to have shared a post with a caption about 'ageing gracefully' that left her fans confused. The 25-year-old star had a funny reason behind her caption and her photos revealed the same.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tara shared two selfies while lazing around on a Sunday indoors. In the photos, Tara could be seen clad in a blue and white striped pajama set. With her hair left open and her glossy lips for the glam quotient, Tara looked lovely in the selfies. However, in one of the photos, Tara wore her spectacles and seeing herself in the picture with them, she claimed to be 'ageing gracefully'. She added a laughter emoticon with her caption. On another selfie, she wrote, "When u decide to stay in ur burrow and jammies all day."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Tara and Tiger will be kicking off shooting for Heropanti 2 in London on September 10. The stars have been gearing up for the same and while spending time in London, they have been sharing glimpses of their life. Heropanti 2 marks the second collaboration between Tara and Tiger. Tara made her debut also with Tiger in Student Of The Year 2. Heropanti 2 is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Besides this, Tara also has Ek Villain Returns with , John Abraham and . The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and backed by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It will be released on February 2, 2021.

Also Read|Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Who was your BEST DRESSED leading lady from the week gone by?