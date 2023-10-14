‘Fingers crossed’: Suniel Shetty wishes for KL Rahul to hit century; Athiya Shetty says THIS before India-Pakistan match

The 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup kickstarted earlier this month. Today, the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is slated to take place in the evening. Ahead of the match, both Athiya Shetty and Suneil Shetty have shared their reactions to it and Suneil even wished for his son-in-law KL Rahul to hit a century.

Suneil Shetty and Athiya Shetty react to India-Pakistan match

Ahead of the much-awaited India-Pakistan World Cup match, Athiya Shetty spoke about it in a chat with India Today. Extending her wishes to the team, she said: "I wish the team all the very best. The Indian team knows exactly what they are doing." Athiya's father and actor Suneil Shetty also shared his reaction to the match. According to ETimes, he was papped in Mumbai's Bandra with his wife Mana Shetty as the couple stepped out for dinner. One of the paps said that his son-in-law KL Rahul will hit a century in the India-Pakistan World Cup match. In response, Shetty said: "Fingers crossed."

The match is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat at around 2 pm today. Several Bollywood celebrities are also expected to attend the match.

Athiya Shetty was all hearts as KL Rahul hit the winning six in the opening match

On October 8th, India beat Australia in the opening match of the World Cup. Athya's hubby KL Rahul hit the winning six and managed to score 97 runs. She took to her Instagram stories to shower love on her hubby. Sharing a picture of him from the field, she wrote: “Best guy ever (red heart emoji)". Apart from her, Ayushmann Khurrana also lauded Rahul and shared a picture of him on story along with a folded hand and an Indian tricolor emoji.

The excitement around today's match, just like all India-Pakistan matches, is at an all-time high as people are expected to be glued to their TVs to witness it.

