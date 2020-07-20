  1. Home
  2. entertainment

FIR filed against 2 Instagram users after Rhea Chakraborty lodges complaint against online threats

Almost a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's passing away, Rhea Chakraborty even took to Instagram to share screenshots of a certain abusive and threatening message.
2896 reads Mumbai
News,Rhea ChakrabortyFIR filed against 2 Instagram users after Rhea Chakraborty lodges complaint against online threats
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rhea Chakraborty has faced severe backlash in the days that followed after the demise of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actress has been subjected to online abuse, rape and death threats on social media. In fact, almost a month after the late actor's passing away, Rhea even took to Instagram to share screenshots of a certain abusive and threatening message. Now, according to latest reports, Rhea has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police who have filed an FIR against two Instagram users for threatening the actress.

The cops are taking the help of cyber police to track the accused and the investigation is currently at a primary stage. "We registered the First Information Report (FIR) on Saturday under Indian Penal Code Sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (intending to insult modesty of any woman) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act," Santacruz police station's senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar told Mid-Day. The officer added that no arrest has been made so far. 

In a strongly worded Instagram post, Rhea Chakraborty addressed these threats a few days ago and wrote, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH." 

Credits :Mid-Day

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement