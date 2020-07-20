FIR filed against 2 Instagram users after Rhea Chakraborty lodges complaint against online threats

Almost a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's passing away, Rhea Chakraborty even took to Instagram to share screenshots of a certain abusive and threatening message.

Rhea Chakraborty has faced severe backlash in the days that followed after the demise of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actress has been subjected to online abuse, rape and death threats on social media. In fact, almost a month after the late actor's passing away, Rhea even took to Instagram to share screenshots of a certain abusive and threatening message. Now, according to latest reports, Rhea has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police who have filed an FIR against two Instagram users for threatening the actress.

The cops are taking the help of cyber police to track the accused and the investigation is currently at a primary stage. "We registered the First Information Report (FIR) on Saturday under Indian Penal Code Sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (intending to insult modesty of any woman) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act," Santacruz police station's senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar told Mid-Day. The officer added that no arrest has been made so far.

In a strongly worded Instagram post, Rhea Chakraborty addressed these threats a few days ago and wrote, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

