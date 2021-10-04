FIR filed against Javed Akhtar for comparing RSS with Taliban; Reports

It looks like lyricist Javed Akhtar has landed himself in trouble yet again. After the ongoing defamation case against Kangana Ranaut, now an FIR has been filed by the Mumbai Police against the veteran lyricist. This comes reportedly after his alleged remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

According to reports in ANI, The FIR against Javed Akhtar was registered at the Mulund police station on a complaint filed by city-based lawyer Santosh Dubey. "The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (punishment for defamation)," the official from Mulund police station said. Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI wrote, “Mulund Police has registered a non-cognizable offence against lyricist Javed Akhtar for his alleged statement comparing RSS with Taliban. The complaint was filed by a lawyer.”

Mumbai | Mulund Police has registered a non-cognizable offense against lyricist Javed Akhtar for his alleged statement comparing RSS with Taliban. The complaint was filed by a lawyer. — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

Reportedly, last month a legal notice was sent to Javed Akhtar for allegedly making ‘false and defamatory remarks against the RSS in an interview with a news channel. They had asked Akhtar to apologise for the same. Dubey in his notice had claimed that by making such statements, Akhtar committed an offence under IPC Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation). Akhtar in a recent interview drew parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists.

Santosh Dubey told PTI, "I had earlier sent a legal notice to Akhtar and asked him to apologise over his remark, but he fail to do so. Now, an FIR has been registered against him on my complaint.”

