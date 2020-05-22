FIR filed against Kamaal R Khan aka KRK for offensive tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

As per reports, the FIR was registered by a Yuva Sena member over derogatory tweets posted by Kamaal R Khan on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

Controversial actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, seems to have landed in hot water as an FIR has been filed against him for allegedly tweeting offensive and derogatory remarks about late actors and Irrfan Khan. As per reports, the FIR was registered on Wednesday, May 20, by Yuva Sena’s core committee member Rahul Kanal regarding derogatory tweets posted by KRK. The tweet on Rishi Kapoor was made just a few hours before the news of his demise surfaced.

According to a report in PTI, KRK had allegedly tweeted on April 30 to announce Rishi Kapoor's hospitalisation and said that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon. As for Irrfan, KRK had taken pot-shots at the actor and said, "Irrfan Khan excesses with his producers and does not behave in a manner with them. He took money from the producers, but did not complete the shooting of many films."

"We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC," a senior police official told PTI.

The film industry suffered a massive loss on 29 April as Irrfan succumbed to colon infection. In less than 24 hours, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after his two year battle with leukemia.

Credits :PTI

