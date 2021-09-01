FIR filed against Payal Rohatgi for ‘defamatory’ comments against Mahatma Gandhi & others: Reports

Actress Payal Rohatgi has landed herself in trouble after a case has been registered against her in Pune. Apparently, one of the videos the actress posted on her social media has irked the netizens and an FIR against her defamatory clip has been filed. ANI took to their Twitter handle to share this news and reported that Payal Rohatgi is facing a case for allegedly using objectionable words against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi in a video shared on social media, under sections 153 (a), 500, 505(2) and 34 of IPC. Sharing this news on their Twitter handle, ANI wrote, "A case has been registered against actress Payal Rohatgi (in file pic) in Pune for allegedly using objectionable words against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi in a video shared on social media, under sections 153 (a), 500, 505(2) and 34 of IPC." Take a look:

Reportedly, the FIR has been filed by Pune District Congress general secretary Sangeeta Tiwari with Shivajinagar police in this regard.

This is not the first time that an FIR has been filed against Payal Rohatgi. Last year too she had been detained by the police in Rajasthan. She had landed in trouble for her social media video, wherein she allegedly made defamatory comments on former Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, his father Motilal Nehru, and the entire Nehru family. According to ANI, Charmesh Sharma, Youth Congress leader had filed a complaint against Payal under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act, however, she was later granted bail by a local court in Bundi, Rajasthan.

