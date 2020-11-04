FIR filed against Poonam Pandey for shooting an obscene video in Goa

The Women’s Wing of the Goa Forward Party has filed an FIR against model-actor Poonam Pandey for shooting an obscene video in the state.

Almost after a month, the controversial queen Poonam Pandey is back in the news. Now, for shooting provocative video in Goa, the Women’s Wing of the Goa Forward Party has filed an FIR against model-actor. They alleged that Poonam participated in a ‘porn’ photoshoot in a property owned by the Goa government's Water Resources department. Also, an FIR under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against an unknown person for filming the obscene video in the state featuring Pandey. News agency ANI has confirmed the report on Twitter.

ANI’s tweet read as, “Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam.” While speaking with ANI, the Superintendent of Police (SP) South Goa, Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the Goa Police will summon Poonam Pandey during the investigation.

Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

He further stated, "Based on the complaint lodged by Assistant Engineer sub-division II works division, Water Resources Department, an offence has been registered under Section 294 of IPC. The police are investigating and further sections may be added as the investigation proceeds."

The vice president and spokesperson of Goa Forward Party, Durgadas Kamat has demanded the resignation of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues. He further explained that the video of Poonam Pandey was shot at Chapoli Dam in Canacona. The area is highly secured and is the property of the Water Resource Department, Goa government. Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) normally issued permission for the shoot in Goa and the Chief Minister is the chairman of the ESG. “The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state," Kamat told ANI.

In September, Poonam Pandey filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband Sam Bombay during their stay in Goa after marriage.

