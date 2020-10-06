FIR lodged against fake accounts trolling Mumbai Police Commissioner in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report

The CBI, NCB and ED have continued their probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. In the midst of all this, an FIR has been registered against a few culprits.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has once again taken a murkier turn after the recent ruckus related to the inputs of the AIIMS report. The medical board that was given the task to re-examine his cause of death has reportedly submitted its findings to the CBI. It has also released a statement saying that the details about the same can be obtained only from the central agency. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against a few fake social media accounts for a specific reason.

These fake accounts have reportedly trolled the Mumbai Police Commissioner at various platforms that include Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. As stated by DCP Rashmi Karandikar, these accounts used abusing language against the Commissioner and his force. Most of them are fake ones and the action will be taken against their account holders. Moreover, the FIR has been lodged under the 67 IT act. Another FIR has been also filed against another user who reported used a morphed image of the Commissioner’s official Twitter handle.

On the other hand, the CBI recently issued a statement while clarifying that it continues to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Moreover, the agency is meticulously looking into every angle in this matter. The late actor passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire entertainment industry in deep shock. Moreover, the debates and controversies revolving around Sushant’s tragic demise have not subsided yet. Not only the CBI but two more agencies, namely ED and NCB are looking into various angles related to the case.

