FIR lodged against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra & others in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case

Another major trouble comes for Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra. In a fresh piece of news, both have been accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case. Reportedly, FIR (First Information Report) has also been registered against the couple and fraud Fashion TV MD Kashiff Khan for cheating and breach of contract by Pune youth Yash Barai at Mumbai Police Bandra Police Station. Notably, the FIR has been lodged under several sections. The incident allegedly took place in July 2014. As mentioned in Republic World, the complainant in his complaint has alleged that Kashiff Khan, along with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and others allegedly asked him to invest money in the fitness scheme and promised profits. But it did not happen, and when the complainant asked for his money, he was threatened. Well, till now, none of the parties have said anything. They are tight-lipped on this matter. Since the time Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case, legal troubles have been mounting on the family.

The businessman remained in Arthur Road jail for two months and is currently out on bail. Recently, his and Shilpa Shetty’s pictures from their Himachal Pradesh trip were going viral on social media. This was the first time the couple made an appearance after the incident.

But when the actress returned to the city she was seen alone. Raj Kundra was not seen with her at the airport. Well, the actress was accompanied by her daughter and son on the trip. On the work front, Shilpa made a comeback with the film Hungama 2.

