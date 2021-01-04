FIR lodged against Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan & son Nirvaan for violating COVID 19 norms in Mumbai

Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and his son have invited trouble recently after having returned to Mumbai from Dubai. Read on for further details.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced every country to impose certain norms for those who have travelled abroad and came back after the same. India too has made such regulations for passengers coming by air from abroad. Now, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan have invited trouble for themselves owing to the same. In fact, the latter's son Nirvaan's name has also surfaced in this regard. According to reports, an FIR has been filed against the trio for violating COVID-19 norms. This complaint has been filed by a BMC medical officer.

This officer has reportedly filed the complaint under Section 188 IPC under 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act. As per the complaint, the two actors and Nirvaan returned from Dubai on December 25, 2020, post which they were asked to quarantine themselves at a hotel as per the norms. However, they went home straightaway without following the protocol. Not only that but the reports also allege the actors gave a false undertaking to quarantine themselves at Bandra's Hotel Taj Land's End but drove home instead.

According to reports, this FIR has been filed at the Khar police station and as per Mumbai Police, the investigation about the same has already begun. This should be noted here that the returnees from UAE and UK and other parts of Europe are required to go under mandatory 7-day quarantine as a part of the existing COVID-19 protocol. These norms were introduced after a new stain of novel coronavirus reportedly surfaced in the UK. As for Sohail and Arbaaz, they are yet to comment or issue a clarification on the matter.

