FIR registered against Badshah, Sanjay Dutt and others in alleged digital piracy case; REPORT

Rapper-singer Badshah has swooned over the audience with his infectious music. However, in a recent instance, the singer surrounded himself in a controversy. In the latest report, it has been reported that an FIR has been registered against Badshah, Sanjay Dutt, and 40 others by a media company in an alleged digital piracy case.

FIR registered against Badshah, Sanjay Dutt and others

As per a report published in India Today, it has been reported that an FIR has been registered against singer-rapper Badshah and 40 others which also includes the name of Sanjay Dutt by the Viacom 18 network. The report has been registered on the grounds of allegedly promoting the viewing of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on Fairplay, an online betting app.

The singer, today, on Monday, appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber office on the matter.

As per the report, the media company claimed that they had the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) to stream the matches. However, these matches were streamed on the betting app illegally. It has also been stated that several actors promoted the tournament on the application. A case of digital piracy has been filed and more actors are likely to be summoned in the case.

For the unversed, the Fairplay app is associated with the Mahadev app, promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

ED is also probing the matter pertaining to a money laundering case involving the names of Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the case pertaining to money laundering surrounding the latter application. The names of several big Bollywood celebrities being summoned in the case had come to light. The names included Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor, amongst others. Nevertheless, hours later, the reports cleared the name of the Animal actor from the allegations.

A while back, as per the report published by the same media company, it was stated that as per digital evidence of ED, a whopping Rs 112 crore was funded through hawala channels to an event management firm.

The report further claimed that bills paid for the hotel bookings adding up to Rs 42 crore were also settled in cash.

A source clearing the name of Ranbir Kapoor from the case was quoted telling News 18, “Ranbir has not been summoned as an accused." The source added, “Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association. Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of a conspiracy, but very important to understand the scam.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Paps ask Janhvi Kapoor if she's angry; here's how Devara actress reacted