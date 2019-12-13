Firangi actress Monica Gill shares a VIDEO of her grandmother dancing her heart out & fans are in complete awe

The stunning beauty Monica Gill is one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Punjabi film industry and there is no doubt about this fact. The stylish diva made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the movie Ambarsariya in the year 2016 opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Her next two movies, Kaptaan and Sardaarji 2 also went on to become huge hits and the rest is history. Monica made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Firangi in 2017.

The Punjabi diva is frequently active on social media and often treats her fans with beautiful pictures from time to time. Recently, Monica has shared a video on her Instagram handle which is overloaded with cuteness. In the video, one can see Monica’s 86 – year old grandmother dancing on the beats of some Punjabi song like a professional! The adorable lady, who is going to celebrate her birthday on the 22nd of this month, is definitely setting some dance goals here!

Check out the video of Monica Gill’s grandmother below:

Talking about the same, Monica writes in the caption of her post, “Almost exactly two months after a major accident, she’s dancing. She not only stunned doctors, but opened my eyes to what inner strength truly means. Not once did she loose hope. She was so unbelievably positive... she even bore the pain of a badly reduced arm for almost a month before any of us even realised she was in pain...She turns 87 on the 22 of this month. If this isn’t the greatest example of perseverance, resilience, strength, and straight magic, then I don’t know what is.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

