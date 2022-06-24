Firoz Nadiadwala confirms working on Hera Pheri 3; Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal to be retained

Hera Pheri was one of the most iconic films. The trio, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty have entertained their fans with the comic timings and made it a hit franchise. Well, fans have been waiting to see the third part of the film for a long time now. A lot has been spoken about the third part but now in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed working on Hera Phera 3 and also revealed that it would have the original cast.

Yes! You heard that right. Firoz Nadiadwala said that fans would get to see Hera Pheri 3 very soon with the same star cast, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The story is in place and the team is working on certain modalities. The producer further added, “It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc.”

Firoz Nadiadwala did not reveal much about Hera Pheri 3 but revealed that they have already shortlisted a director for the next sequel and hinted at making an announcement soon. Recently there were rumours that Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa will helm Hera Pheri 3, however, Firoz Nadiadwala said the buzz isn’t true. He also shared that the team had indeed started work on Hera Phera 3 in 2014 but had to stop after Neeraj Vora fell ill. The new film, though, will have a lot of changes in terms of story and characters.

The first part of Hera Pheri was released in 2000 followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. Both the films have done extremely well at the box office and moreover have been loved by the fans. Both the films, over the years, have managed to gain cult status for their hilarious script and entertaining performances.

How excited are you guys for Hera Pheri 3?

