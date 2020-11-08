Firoz Nadiadwala's wife arrested by NCB in connection with drugs case; Filmmaker summoned by the agency

The NCB has conducted fresh raids in and around the city on Sunday. The agency also conducted a raid at Firoz Nadiadwala's residence.

Trouble has mounted for Firoz Nadiadwala as the NCB raided his residence on Sunday in connection with a drug case. The filmmaker’s name reportedly surfaced after the interrogation of a few suspects. In what is known to be a follow-up operation, the agency has also seized a commercial quantity of drugs and money. The officials also arrested five persons in connection with the same. Reports suggest that one of them has turned out to be Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed.

Moreover, as per reports, the filmmaker’s residence has been raided in the presence of two independent witnesses. His wife Shabana was reportedly issued the notice after the house search and then interrogated by the officials who later arrested her. An investigation is said to be underway regarding the same. Sameer Wankhede, who is the zonal director of NCB, has confirmed Saeed’s arrest. Moreover, Nadiadwala himself has been summoned to appear before the agency. He has earlier produced movies like Welcome and Phir Hera Pheri.

The NCB has left no stone unturned in probing the drug nexus in the past few months. Their investigation intensified after a possible drug angle cropped up in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested for allegedly procuring drugs. She has now been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Apart from that, Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother was also arrested sometime back in connection with the drug case. In the past few months, numerous individuals have been interrogated and arrested by the NCB on these grounds.

Also Read: Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Mumbai home raided by NCB officials in drug probe case: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×