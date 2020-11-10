Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed granted bail after being arrested by NCB for possession of drugs

NCB arrested Shabana Saeed as some amount of marijuana was found from her home. She has now been released on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

Two days after being arrested in a drug-related case, Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed has now been granted bail by a Mumbai court. The NCB had raided the Bollywood producer's apartment on Sunday and arrested Shabana as some amount of marijuana was found from her home. Shabana has now been released on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

ANI confirmed the development in the matter as its tweet read, "A Mumbai Court grants bail to film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife, Shabana Saeed on a personal bond of Rs 15,000. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, on November 8th in connection with a drug-related case."

According to a latest report in ETimes, Shabana is separated from her husband and currently cares for her two children. Her lawyer Ayaz Khan argued that the seizure of the drug was of small quantity.

A Mumbai Court grants bail to film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife, Shabana Saeed on a personal bond of Rs 15,000. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, on November 8th in connection with a drug-related case. — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Nadiadwala appeared before the agency on Monday and recorded his statement. As per a NDTV report, Nadidwala was summoned by the NCB after a drug peddler named Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh was arrested in the city a few days ago. The NCB team then began tracking Shaikh's clients and this led them to Nadidwala's wife Shabana Saeed who had allegedly purchased 10 gm of marijuana from him. Meanwhile, Shabana was snapped outside the NCB office on Monday after she was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

ALSO READ: Producer Firoz Nadiadwala appears before NCB after wife's arrest in connection with drug probe

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×