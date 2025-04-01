First Copy Teaser: Munawar Faruqui's OTT acting debut show dives deep into the world of piracy; WATCH

Munawar Faruqui, who transitioned from being a social media influencer to an actor, gained widespread recognition after winning Bigg Boss 17. While Munawar has been expanding his presence in the digital space by judging reality shows on OTT platforms, he had been hinting at his acting debut for a while. His fans were finally treated to a first look at his debut project, First Copy. The show, which also stars actress Krystle D’Souza, explores the world of piracy.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Munawar Faruqui and the OTT platform MX Player wrote, “Maal nakli hai, par Arif ka swag bilkul asli hai! First Copy streaming this June only on Amazon MX Player for FREE!”

First Copy is a thriller set in Mumbai in the 1990s. The teaser transports the viewers to the dazzling 90s film industry, where Munawar Faruqui's character, Arif, rises to become the mastermind behind a successful piracy empire despite his modest beginnings.

As major industry figures and their allies race to bring him down, Arif is drawn into a dangerous battle for survival. The show stars Munawar Faruqui and Krystle D’Souza, along with Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad, and Meiyang Chang.

Discussing his role, Munawar Faruqui mentioned that the character, Arif’s story is a powerful example of survival in a harsh world where nothing is easy.

He shared that portraying Arif allowed him to explore the character’s complexity—his charm, intensity, and emotional struggles. Munawar added that the journey would keep viewers surprised at every twist and turn. First Copy is all set to premiere on Amazon MX Player from June 2025.

On the work front, before his win on Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui claimed victory in the first season of the reality show Lock Upp. He also served as a mentor on the gaming reality show Playground. Currently, Munawar is hosting a show titled Haftaa Vasooli, which streams on Jio Hotstar. In addition, he has appeared in various music videos. Meanwhile, Krystle D’Souza was last seen in the film Visfot.

