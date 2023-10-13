‘First day out’: New mom Ileana D’Cruz drops aww-dorable PIC with baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz embraced motherhood for the first time after welcoming her first child, a baby boy with her longtime partner on August 1. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her baby to keep her fans and followers updated. Now, a while ago, she shared an adorable picture with her boy Koa Phoenix Dolan as they stepped out for a 'day out' for the first time together.

Ileana D’Cruz drops PIC with baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan as they step out for lunch

A while ago, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cutesy picture of her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan. The mother and son stepped out for the first time together for a 'day out' as they headed for lunch. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, Baby and mama's first day out grabbing lunch." In the picture, D'Cruz can be seen excited as she took her baby out for the first time. The baby, on the other hand, can be seen in a black stroller.

Have a look:

On October 1, her baby boy Koa completed 2 months and the actress shared a cutesy picture of him on his Instagram. Sharing a picture with her newborn, the new mom wrote, "2 months already."

It was on August 5, when Ileana announced the good news of the arrival of her baby boy in a heartwarming post. Sharing the first picture of her baby boy, she also revealed his name in the same post. Her post was captioned as, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world Hearts beyond full."

Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz made an announcement of her pregnancy by sharing a mesmerizing black-and-white photo. The picture featured a onesie and a personalized pendant with the word 'Mama' engraved on it.

