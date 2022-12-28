First fitting of wedding dress to enjoying swimming during pregnancy: 8 UNSEEN moments of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, enjoys a massive fan following globally. She is one of the rarest who has had a glorious 2022. From delivering super hit films like Gangubai Kathiwadi, Brahmastra and RRR to tying the knot with the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor, welcoming their baby girl Raha and making her mark in Hollywood with Heart of Stone, she surely had a tremendous year on personal as well as professional front. Her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which faced a lot of controversies, won accolades on International platforms too. Even her first outing with SS Rajamouli proved to be a hit affair. The film left the audience in the West speechless. Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, the new mommy took to Instagram and dropped a cool video with her fans. The video featured a lot of unseen pictures that 'never made it to the gram'. She shared the video and wrote, "Pics that never made it to the gram." From sharing pictures from her wedding to pregnancy diaries, here's taking a look at Alia's 2022 her way.

Beach birthday Alia gave a glimpse of her 29th birthday in the video. In the unseen picture, she is seen sporting a flowy dress while celebrating her special day on a beach. She is seen standing next to a backdrop that is highlighting a flaming 'happy birthday'. It is simply beautiful.



'First Fitting' In the video, fans got to see a picture of Alia in which she is seen trying on her wedding outfit for the first time. The actress looked gorgeous as she stunned in a white and golden saree at her wedding. In the picture, she is seen donning her outfit with the accessories and looking absolutely dreamy. Along with the picture, she wrote, "First fitting for" followed by a ring emoji. In April after the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, she got married to Ranbir in an intimate ceremony. They decided to get married at Ranbir's Vastu house in Bandra. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members. After exchanging varmalas, the couple, who fell in love with each other on the sets of Brahmastra, came down to pose for the paparazzi. Their first appearance as newlyweds was all things sweet.

'Haldi Hair' Before their wedding ceremony, the couple hosted a low-key haldi ceremony at home. The pictures from their haldi ceremony are not shared on social media. In the picture, Alia is seen sporting a yellow outfit. She styled her look with a bun adorned with white flowers. She also has haldi applied to her cheek. Along with it, she wrote, "My haldi hair."



Pregnancy diaries Post her wedding to Ranbir, the duo announced their first pregnancy in June. The couple took the Internet by storm after they shared the good news. When Alia announced her pregnancy, she was in the UK as she was shooting with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. In the video, she shared several pictures of her pregnancy diaries, which are unmissable. From going for a 'walk for two' to go for a 'swim for two', she enjoyed her pregnancy to the fullest. She also offered a glimpse of what she ate every day for three months in her second trimester. The picture featured a bowl of muesli garnished with berries.



Diwali 2022 Before the arrival of her baby girl, Alia spent time at home with her family. During Diwali, Ranbir and Alia didn't step out in the city. They celebrated the occasion at home. In the video, she shared a polaroid picture featuring her flaunting the baby bump and Soni Razdan. The picture was taken during their Diwali celebration. The new mommy is seen sporting a red outfit with a pair of jhumkas.



Postpartum journey Alia also shared a glimpse of her postpartum journey. In the mirror selfie, she is seen sporting her gym outfit which was taken on the first day of her Yoga session post Raha's birth. She wrote along with the picture, "My first day back postpartum". Recently, she shared a picture of herself from the gym as she tried hammock inversion for the first time after delivery. Along with the picture, she penned a long note and shared advice for 'fellow mamas'.



Work front Alia is on a roll as she has an exciting lineup of films. She will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, it also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in important roles. She is also a part of Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. This will be for the first time that the trio is uniting for a project. In 2023, she will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The first look was released recently and netizens were mighty impressed by Alia's action avatar.



