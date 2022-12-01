FIRST LOOK: Vicky Kaushal walks in all glory as Sam Bahadur; Film to release after 365 days

Ever since Sam Bahadur was announced fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the release of this film. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in and as Sam Bahadur and this Meghna Gulzar film will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. The shooting of the film was going on for quite some time now and Vicky often shared pictures and videos from the sets. Well, it was only yesterday that he returned from Kolkata after wrapping up a schedule of the film and today he took to his Instagram handle to share the first look of the film and also announced the release date of Sam Bahadur. Sam Bahadur’s first look

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the much anticipated Meghna Gulzar directorial “SamBahadur”, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, is set to release in cinemas on 1st December 2023. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The makers dropped the first unit of the film today, announcing the date exactly a year before release next year— soaring the excitement for a long-awaited project among the audience. The video showcases a battalion of army officers paving way for Sam Bahadur. The film has been a topic of conversation with Vicky’s uncanny resemblance and realistic portrayal of Sam since the time it was announced and now, with makers dropping its release date, it is set to create more excitement. Check out the video:

Fans reaction to the first look After Vicky Kaushal dropped the first look of Sam Bahadur, fans could not stop praising the film. One of the fan wrote, “That walk” with fire emoji. Another fan wrote, “Sooo excited for this one.” A third fan wrote, “All hail the king”. About Sam Manekshaw Sam Manekshaw’s Army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film will release in theatres on 01.12.2023.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal gives a warm hug to Shehnaaz Gill, paps say ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’; WATCH VIDEO