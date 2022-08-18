From first meet to fights: 5 things Vicky Kaushal said about Katrina Kaif on Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan season 7's latest episode was graced by two Punjabi mundas - Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra. The duo talked about their love life with Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani, work, their struggles, highs, and lows among other things. We must say, the latest episode of the show was all about love. Yet again, Vicky won our hearts by talking about his life with Katrina Kaif and their royal yet intimate wedding, their fights, their first meeting, and much more.

Here are 5 major things Vicky Kaushal said about Katrina Kaif:

1. Where it all began

Vicky and Katrina met at Zoya Akhtar's place where they broke the ice and started talking. The Raazi actor said, “In fact, what happened in the last season of this couch, it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. I did not know that she knew (I existed)." He revealed they had never met before that.

2. Life after marriage with Katrina

Vicky replied, "It actually does feel great. I really truly do feel settled. I just feel truly lucky to just find that in her - life partner. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate people I have ever come across. I really learn from her a lot and she really grounds me. She is like a mirror to me. She would state out hard facts which I need to know and hear. And you always need that person with you. I truly feel fortunate to have her as my life partner."

3. One thing Vicky-Katrina fight about

Vicky was asked about the one thing he and Katrina Kaif have fought about. He said, "Closet space." Further, he explained, "It is shrinking. She has got one and a half room, I have got one cupboard which might soon become a drawer." Karan also agreed how he has been to Vicky and Katrina's house and has seen that Vicky barely has any closet space.

4. Katrina's worst film revealed by Vicky

During the rapid-fire round, Vicky was asked to name the Katrina Kaif film he hates. To which, he said: Fitoor. For the unversed, the 2016 film, Fitoor starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Tabu opposite Katrina Kaif. It was based on Charles Dickens' 1861 novel Great Expectations.

5. Better cook between Katrina or Vicky

We both are terrible cooks but Katrina, she makes better eggs," said Vicky.

To note, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: 6 highlights from Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal’s 'Punjabi' episode