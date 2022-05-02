From first meeting, falling in love to their secret wedding: Dharmendra & Hema Malini's evergreen love story

Dharmendra and Hema Malini are one of the most adored and evergreen celebrity couples in the Bollywood industry. They have been married for decades now and their love story still inspires millions of their fans. Dharmendra and Hema worked in multiple films together like Sholay, Sharafat, Dream Girl, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, and many others, therefore, making a name for themselves in the Hindi film industry. Today, on Dharmendra and Hema's wedding anniversary, here's a complete timeline of the duo's evergreen love story that will make you believe in love.

First meeting

The two first met on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan in 1970. The duo played the lead roles in the film and later, fell in love with each other.

Refusal from Hema Malini's family

Hema's father was hesitant about his daughter marrying someone who already was married with four kids. At the time, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two sons and two daughters.

Falling in love

Earlier, in a throwback interview with Deccan Chronicle, Hema revealed that the minute she saw Dharmendra, she knew that he was the man for her and wanted to spend the rest of her life with him. "I also wanted to make sure that the marriage hurt nobody. His first wife and children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him, but I never took him away from his first family," she said.

Taking the plunge

Dharmendra and Hema Malini dated for over five years and tied the knot in 1980. The two secretly got converted to Islam and then got married in an Iyengar style, since Hema Malini is Iyengar.

Conversion to Islam

Dharmendra reportedly converted to Islam in 1979. The actor was married when he fell in love with actress Hema Malini. However, he could not marry again as per the Hindu Marriage Act. So he converted to Islam and married Hema.

Happy family

Hema and Dharmendra welcomed their elder daughter, Esha Deol into their lives on November 2, 1981. Almost four years later, on July 28, 1985, they became parents for the second time to Ahana Deol. Currently, both their daughters are happily married.

