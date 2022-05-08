First meeting to welcoming baby; Check out Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s millennial romance on their anniversary

Being a celeb in India is about being under media scrutiny all the time. Be it for your professional life or personal life, all eyes are on the celebs. Amid this continuous media glare, certain celebs prefer to keep their personal life under the wraps and away from media attention. One such celeb is Sonam Kapoor. The actress, who is known for her acting skills and her impressive style statements, always chose to stay low-key about her personal life. In fact, her wedding announcement with Anand Ahuja took many people by surprise.

For the uninitiated, Sonam and Anand had tied the knot in a grand ceremony on May 8, 2018. It was a dreamlike wedding that took place in Mumbai and was a starry affair. And ever since then, Sonam and Anand never miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals and paint the town red with their mushy romance. Needless to say, Sonam and Anand are a treat to watch in one frame. So, as the power couple, who is set to embrace parenthood for the first time this year, is celebrating their fourth anniversary today, here's a look at their millennial romance.

First meeting

In an interview with Filmfare, Sonam revealed that she had met Anand for the first time when her friends were trying to set her up with his best friend. This happened during the promotions of 2015 released Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The con date

Sonam revealed that her friends had conned her to go on a date wherein they had called 2-3 boys including Anand. “I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy. But he reminded me too much of my brother Harsh (Kapoor). I was like, ‘Dude, he’s Harsh. I’m not going to date this guy’,” the actress had told Filmfare.

The instant spark

Sonam also revealed that she and Anand ended up clicking in no time despite having different interests. “No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand… the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend… like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more,” the Neerja actress was quoted saying.

Connecting on social network

Soon after their first meeting, Anand went on to connect with Sonam on Facebook. Interestingly, Anand was still trying to be the middle man for another friend but got a stern reply for Sonam. But as destiny had its own plans, Anand and Sonam connected and started talking over the phone. Soon, love blossomed between the two.

Keeping the affair under the wraps

It is reported that Anand had proposed to the Veere Di Wedding actress just after a month of talking and meeting each other. However, the couple chose to keep their affair under the wraps. Interestingly, Sonam and Anand were often spotted hanging out together which sparked rumours about their love affair.

Fairytale wedding

After a whirlwind romance, Sonam and Anand took their nuptial vows as per Sikh traditions followed by a grand wedding reception. The couple had a dreamlike wedding and the pics were a sheer treat to the fans.

Painting the town red

Sonam, who is known for her presence on social media, often treats fans with mushy pics with her main man as she gives a glimpse of her happy moments with Anand.

Embracing parenthood

After being married for four years, Sonam and Anand are now set to start a new journey together. The couple will be welcoming their first child in the fall of this year. Sonam had announced on social media early this year and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja look much in love as they cradle mom-to-be's cute baby bump; New PICS