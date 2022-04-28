‘First officer Tanya is ready to take off,’ says Rakul Preet Singh a day ahead of Runway 34’s release

Runway 34, directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, is among the most-anticipated films of 2022. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and it will mark her second collaboration with Ajay after the 2019 film De De Pyar De. Just a day ahead of the film’s release, Rakul Preet Singh took to her social media handle and thanked her entire team. She also urged the audience to watch their movie.

Sharing a picture of her character from the film, Rakul Preet said, “First officer Tanya is ready to take off #runway34 is a product of extreme passion, hard work and working through the pandemic in most uncertain times. We really hope you give us all the love by supporting newer ideas from tomorrow April 29th it’s all urs.”

She further elaborated on her journey and thanked the director of the film Ajay Devgn for giving her a challenging opportunity. “Runway34 has been a beautiful journey. A journey that taught me so much , that gave me an opportunity to work with @amitabhbachchan sir. Thankyouuuu @ajaydevgn sir for making me a part of your vision and placing your trust in me. and thankyou to the entire team for making it a turbulence free flight,” she added.

Inspired by true events, Runway 34 is a story based on a Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015. In the film, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet will be playing the role of co-pilot while Amitabh Bachchan will be seen stepping into the shoes of a lawyer Narayan Vedant.

