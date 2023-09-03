'First one to...': Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Rajkumar Hirani reacted after watching trailer of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is having an amaing comeback year at the movies. After a long break from acting, the superstar returned with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film created a significant impact on the box office and turned out to be a blockbuster. His upcoming film Jawan, which is an action thriller and his first collaboration with filmmaker Atlee, is releasing in theaters this Friday. Post that he is working with Rajkumar Hirani in the movie Dunki, which is scheduled to hit the big screens in December. In an interactive session with fans, Shah Rukh revealed how the director reacted when he showed him the trailer of his movie Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals Rajkumar Hirani's reaction to Jawan trailer

On Sunday, September 3, a fans asked Shah Rukh Khan, "Raju sir ka kya reaction mila Jawan Trailer dekh ker? #AskSRK." King Khan replied, "Raju sir loved it!! First one to send me a message and I have shown him parts of the film too and he really likes it. He has been very supportive. #Jawan."

Talking about Jawan, the actor shed light on the more details about the film. He said, "#Jawan is a mix of mass and international class in terms of action. With some really cool Background music! #Jawan."

