First PICS of newlyweds Luv Ranjan & Alisha Vaid from their Agra wedding are here; Take a look

Director and producer Luv Ranjan and Alisha Viad got married recently in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. They have shared their intimate wedding photos on social media today. The couple, who have been dating for a long time, got married at a grand ceremony on 20th February. The bride and groom are looking adorable together. Alisha opted for a red colour attire and Luv wore a cream colour sherwani. Many celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani attended the wedding.

Sharing the images on Instagram, Luv productions wrote, "As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love." The two made for a dreamy couple at their traditional ceremony. Alisha could be seen dressed in a traditional red lehenga with a signature jewellery set. With Kaleere and traditional gold jewellery, Alisha completed her full bridal look. Her makeup was also kept subtle which was complimenting her whole look. Needless to say, she was looking an extremely beautiful bride.

The wedding décor was done with white and red flowers. As soon as the pictures were shared, fans wished the couple and wrote, “Congratulations”. Actor Varun Sharma dropped heart emojis.

Luv is known for directing films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akash Vaani. He is now shooting for his next untitled film with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The shooting of the film was going on in New Delhi.

