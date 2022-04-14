FIRST PICS of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as husband and wife are OUT; Newlyweds share a passionate kiss

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially man and wife. The fairytale love story of the power couple has culminated in a holy matrimony today, as they tied the knot in the presence of family and friends at the Barfi actor’s Vastu residence in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. Fans have been going gaga over the couple as they desperately waited to see them in their bride and groom avatars. Well, the time is finally here! Alia has shared the very first photos of her wedding with Ranbir, and they scream love and joy.

Dulhan Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram space and shared precious pictures from her special day a few moments back. She looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in her Sabyasachi lehenga. She stood close to Ranbir, who looked nothing less than a royal king in his sherwani. The newly-married couple could not stop smiling and blushing, and the joy on their faces is almost palpable. Not to miss is the passionate kiss the newlyweds are sharing in the pictures. Sharing these photos, Alia captioned the post, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.

Needless to say, these photos have taken the internet by storm, while fans cannot stop swooning over the lovebirds. Alia’s post was flooded with a barrage of love-filled and congratulatory comments from friends, fans, and well-wishers.

